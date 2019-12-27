Critical Comparison: Ciena Corporation (CIEN) vs. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares are up more than 25.98% this year and recently increased 0.59% or $0.25 to settle at $42.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), on the other hand, is down -15.24% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $28.14 and has returned 0.46% during the past week.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CIEN to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, URBN is expected to grow at a 4.59% annual rate. All else equal, CIEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.46% for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN). CIEN’s ROI is 6.80% while URBN has a ROI of 19.80%. The interpretation is that URBN’s business generates a higher return on investment than CIEN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CIEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.44. Comparatively, URBN’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIEN’s free cash flow was 6.21% while URBN converted 1.46% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CIEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CIEN has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 1.60 for URBN. This means that CIEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CIEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.00 for URBN. CIEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CIEN trades at a forward P/E of 14.12, a P/B of 3.13, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a forward P/E of 11.80, a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 0.70 for URBN. CIEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CIEN is currently priced at a -15.62% to its one-year price target of 50.63. Comparatively, URBN is 2.22% relative to its price target of 27.53. This suggests that CIEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CIEN has a beta of 1.09 and URBN’s beta is 0.74. URBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CIEN has a short ratio of 2.99 compared to a short interest of 3.70 for URBN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CIEN.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) beats Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CIEN is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. CIEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CIEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.