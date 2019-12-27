Critical Comparison: Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) vs. Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares are down more than -70.82% this year and recently increased 5.42% or $0.01 to settle at $0.25. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), on the other hand, is up 32.04% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $24.77 and has returned 7.46% during the past week.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BIOC to grow earnings at a 40.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 28.44% for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL). BIOC’s ROI is -527.40% while NBL has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that NBL’s business generates a higher return on investment than BIOC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BIOC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, NBL’s free cash flow per share was -0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, BIOC’s free cash flow was -0.37% while NBL converted -3.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIOC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BIOC has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.60 for NBL. This means that BIOC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BIOC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.83 for NBL. NBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BIOC trades at a P/B of 0.76, and a P/S of 2.62, compared to a forward P/E of 199.76, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 2.62 for NBL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BIOC is currently priced at a -91.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, NBL is -13.6% relative to its price target of 28.67. This suggests that BIOC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BIOC has a beta of 1.59 and NBL’s beta is 1.45. NBL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BIOC has a short ratio of 1.20 compared to a short interest of 5.22 for NBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIOC.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) beats Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIOC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BIOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BIOC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BIOC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.