Critical Comparison: Baker Hughes Company (BKR) vs. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) shares are up more than 18.88% this year and recently increased 0.31% or $0.08 to settle at $25.56. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), on the other hand, is up 1.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $10.48 and has returned -11.56% during the past week.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) are the two most active stocks in the Technical Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BKR to grow earnings at a 34.69% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.53%. This suggests that BKR underlying business is more profitable BKR’s ROI is 0.80% while LTM has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that LTM’s business generates a higher return on investment than BKR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, LTM’s free cash flow per share was +546.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, BKR’s free cash flow was -0.09% while LTM converted 3349.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LTM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BKR has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.60 for LTM. This means that BKR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 3.70 for LTM. LTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BKR trades at a forward P/E of 19.98, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 17.04, a P/B of 2.23, and a P/S of 0.65 for LTM. BKR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BKR is currently priced at a -10.69% to its one-year price target of 28.62. Comparatively, LTM is -13.1% relative to its price target of 12.06. This suggests that LTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BKR has a beta of 1.01 and LTM’s beta is 1.34. BKR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BKR has a short ratio of 3.30 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for LTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BKR.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) beats LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BKR is growing fastly, is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BKR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.