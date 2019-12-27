Critical Comparison: Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) vs. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) shares are down more than -7.83% this year and recently increased 1.98% or $0.26 to settle at $13.42. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), on the other hand, is down -64.88% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.54 and has returned 19.40% during the past week.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AVYA to grow earnings at a 16.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AVYA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, CFRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AVYA has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.70 for CFRX. This means that CFRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CFRX. AVYA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVYA trades at a forward P/E of 3.27, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a P/B of 10.75, for CFRX. AVYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AVYA is currently priced at a -23.31% to its one-year price target of 17.50. Comparatively, CFRX is -67.66% relative to its price target of 1.67. This suggests that CFRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AVYA has a short ratio of 5.65 compared to a short interest of 0.11 for CFRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CFRX.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) beats Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CFRX is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CFRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CFRX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CFRX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.