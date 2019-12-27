Critical Comparison: Apple Inc. (AAPL) vs. Morgan Stanley (MS)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up more than 80.21% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.27 to settle at $284.27. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), on the other hand, is up 27.84% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $50.69 and has returned -0.41% during the past week.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are the two most active stocks in the Electronic Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AAPL to grow earnings at a 9.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MS is expected to grow at a 7.49% annual rate. All else equal, AAPL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 66.54% for Morgan Stanley (MS). AAPL’s ROI is 26.90% while MS has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that AAPL’s business generates a higher return on investment than MS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AAPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.02. Comparatively, MS’s free cash flow per share was +4.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAPL’s free cash flow was 5.16% while MS converted 19.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AAPL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.19 versus a D/E of 5.87 for MS. MS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AAPL trades at a forward P/E of 19.05, a P/B of 14.11, and a P/S of 4.86, compared to a forward P/E of 9.83, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 1.58 for MS. AAPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AAPL is currently priced at a 7.17% to its one-year price target of 265.25. Comparatively, MS is -7.55% relative to its price target of 54.83. This suggests that MS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AAPL has a beta of 1.23 and MS’s beta is 1.38. AAPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AAPL has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 1.78 for MS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) beats Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.