Critical Comparison: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) vs. PPL Corporation (PPL)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up more than 24.42% this year and recently increased 4.45% or $79.56 to settle at $1868.77. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), on the other hand, is up 25.41% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $35.53 and has returned -1.22% during the past week.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are the two most active stocks in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AMZN to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PPL is expected to grow at a 0.50% annual rate. All else equal, AMZN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.1% for PPL Corporation (PPL). AMZN’s ROI is 11.90% while PPL has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that AMZN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PPL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMZN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +6.34. Comparatively, PPL’s free cash flow per share was -0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMZN’s free cash flow was 1.35% while PPL converted -2.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMZN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AMZN has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.70 for PPL. This means that AMZN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMZN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 1.93 for PPL. PPL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMZN trades at a forward P/E of 68.99, a P/B of 16.37, and a P/S of 3.50, compared to a forward P/E of 14.07, a P/B of 2.16, and a P/S of 3.30 for PPL. AMZN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMZN is currently priced at a -13.78% to its one-year price target of 2167.56. Comparatively, PPL is 3.74% relative to its price target of 34.25. This suggests that AMZN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AMZN has a beta of 1.51 and PPL’s beta is 0.53. PPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AMZN has a short ratio of 1.21 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for PPL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMZN.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) beats PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMZN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AMZN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AMZN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.