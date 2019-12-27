Critical Comparison: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) vs. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up more than 26.45% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.08 to settle at $58.89. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), on the other hand, is up 55.50% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.80 and has returned 13.39% during the past week.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ATVI to grow earnings at a 4.91% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.92% for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). ATVI’s ROI is 11.40% while SSRM has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that ATVI’s business generates a higher return on investment than SSRM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ATVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, SSRM’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, ATVI’s free cash flow was 3.69% while SSRM converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATVI has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 4.00 for SSRM. This means that SSRM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATVI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.22 versus a D/E of 0.26 for SSRM. SSRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATVI trades at a forward P/E of 23.57, a P/B of 3.69, and a P/S of 6.56, compared to a forward P/E of 16.42, a P/B of 2.08, and a P/S of 4.38 for SSRM. ATVI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ATVI is currently priced at a -2.87% to its one-year price target of 60.63. Comparatively, SSRM is 60% relative to its price target of 11.75. This suggests that ATVI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ATVI has a beta of 0.83 and SSRM’s beta is -0.45. SSRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ATVI has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for SSRM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATVI.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) beats SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATVI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ATVI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ATVI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.