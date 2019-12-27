Corning Incorporated (GLW) vs. People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT): Comparing the Diversified Electronics Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares are down more than -3.91% this year and recently increased 0.73% or $0.21 to settle at $29.03. People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT), on the other hand, is up 16.84% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $16.86 and has returned -0.35% during the past week.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GLW to grow earnings at a 6.74% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PBCT is expected to grow at a 13.73% annual rate. All else equal, PBCT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 65.26% for People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). GLW’s ROI is 6.50% while PBCT has a ROI of 15.10%. The interpretation is that PBCT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GLW’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GLW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, PBCT’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, GLW’s free cash flow was 1.36% while PBCT converted 5.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBCT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GLW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.61 versus a D/E of 0.13 for PBCT. GLW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GLW trades at a forward P/E of 15.72, a P/B of 2.10, and a P/S of 1.92, compared to a forward P/E of 12.24, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 4.11 for PBCT. GLW is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GLW is currently priced at a -7.75% to its one-year price target of 31.47. Comparatively, PBCT is -1.63% relative to its price target of 17.14. This suggests that GLW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GLW has a beta of 1.15 and PBCT’s beta is 1.24. GLW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GLW has a short ratio of 5.48 compared to a short interest of 4.37 for PBCT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBCT.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) beats Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PBCT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PBCT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, PBCT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.