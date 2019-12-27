Comparison Analysis Of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and At ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

The shares of The Procter & Gamble Company have increased by more than 36.23% this year alone. The shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), has slumped by -37.22% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.26 and have been able to report a change of -12.06% over the past one week.

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PG has an EBITDA margin of 14.32%, this implies that the underlying business of PG is more profitable. These figures suggest that PG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ASLN.

PG currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.94, a P/B of 6.87, and a P/S of 4.56 while ASLN trades at a P/B of 5.51, and a P/S of 28.62. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PG is currently at a -2.13% to its one-year price target of 127.95. Looking at its rival pricing, ASLN is at a -60.14% relative to its price target of 5.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PG is given a 2.50 while 2.50 placed for ASLN. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PG is 3.38 while that of ASLN is just 0.30. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ASLN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company defeats that of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited when the two are compared, with PG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.