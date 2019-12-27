Comparing Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Textron Inc. (TXT)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) shares are down more than -27.74% this year and recently increased 1.49% or $0.01 to settle at $0.90. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), on the other hand, is down -2.07% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $45.04 and has returned 1.35% during the past week.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) and Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, TXT is expected to grow at a 9.20% annual rate. All else equal, TXT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 17.55% for Textron Inc. (TXT).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UEC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, TXT’s free cash flow per share was +0.88.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. UEC has a current ratio of 8.10 compared to 2.00 for TXT. This means that UEC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UEC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.77 for TXT. TXT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UEC trades at a P/B of 2.32, compared to a forward P/E of 11.99, a P/B of 1.90, and a P/S of 0.78 for TXT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UEC is currently priced at a -66.67% to its one-year price target of 2.70. Comparatively, TXT is -18.73% relative to its price target of 55.42. This suggests that UEC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. UEC has a beta of 1.34 and TXT’s beta is 1.69. UEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UEC has a short ratio of 33.10 compared to a short interest of 3.72 for TXT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXT.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) beats Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. UEC higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, UEC is more undervalued relative to its price target.