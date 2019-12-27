Comparing Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares are down more than -26.77% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.11 to settle at $30.44. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA), on the other hand, is down -40.94% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.02 and has returned 6.88% during the past week.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CVIA is expected to grow at a 26.00% annual rate. All else equal, CVIA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UBER’s ROI is 87.70% while CVIA has a ROI of -5.40%. The interpretation is that UBER’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVIA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UBER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.54. Comparatively, CVIA’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, UBER’s free cash flow was -8.17% while CVIA converted 0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVIA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. UBER has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.60 for CVIA. This means that UBER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UBER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 1.14 for CVIA. CVIA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UBER trades at a P/B of 3.44, and a P/S of 3.91, compared to a P/B of 0.19, and a P/S of 0.15 for CVIA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UBER is currently priced at a -30.49% to its one-year price target of 43.79. Comparatively, CVIA is 27.04% relative to its price target of 1.59. This suggests that UBER is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UBER has a short ratio of 1.56 compared to a short interest of 14.54 for CVIA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UBER.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) beats Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UBER generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. UBER is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, UBER has better sentiment signals based on short interest.