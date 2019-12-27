Comparing Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) shares are down more than -39.77% this year and recently increased 10.92% or $0.1 to settle at $1.03. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR), on the other hand, is up 51.23% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $111.94 and has returned 0.62% during the past week.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, GWR is expected to grow at a 8.04% annual rate. All else equal, GWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.12% for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TRIL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, GWR’s free cash flow per share was +1.37.

TRIL trades at a P/B of 11.98, compared to a forward P/E of 23.27, a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 2.79 for GWR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TRIL is currently priced at a -90.65% to its one-year price target of 11.02. Comparatively, GWR is -0.05% relative to its price target of 112.00. This suggests that TRIL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TRIL has a short ratio of 0.26 compared to a short interest of 5.98 for GWR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TRIL.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) beats Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. TRIL has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TRIL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TRIL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TRIL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.