Comparing Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) shares are down more than -18.06% this year and recently increased 2.26% or $0.39 to settle at $17.65. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), on the other hand, is up 111.11% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.80 and has returned -14.03% during the past week.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TECK to grow earnings at a -9.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SMSI is expected to grow at a 10.75% annual rate. All else equal, SMSI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 29.04% for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI). TECK’s ROI is 11.80% while SMSI has a ROI of -6.90%. The interpretation is that TECK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SMSI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TECK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, SMSI’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, TECK’s free cash flow was -0.51% while SMSI converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SMSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TECK has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 7.00 for SMSI. This means that SMSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TECK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SMSI. TECK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TECK trades at a forward P/E of 8.93, a P/B of 0.55, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a forward P/E of 12.67, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 4.03 for SMSI. TECK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TECK is currently priced at a -45.05% to its one-year price target of 32.12. Comparatively, SMSI is -51.78% relative to its price target of 7.88. This suggests that SMSI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TECK has a beta of 1.46 and SMSI’s beta is 0.30. SMSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TECK has a short ratio of 1.39 compared to a short interest of 4.46 for SMSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TECK.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) beats Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SMSI generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TECK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SMSI is more undervalued relative to its price target.