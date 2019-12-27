Comparing Target Corporation (TGT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are up more than 95.02% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.34 to settle at $128.89. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), on the other hand, is up 103.31% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.92 and has returned 11.31% during the past week.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are the two most active stocks in the Discount, Variety Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TGT to grow earnings at a 10.29% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Target Corporation (TGT) has an EBITDA margin of 9.24%. This suggests that TGT underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TGT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, OVID’s free cash flow per share was -0.25.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TGT has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 3.80 for OVID. This means that OVID can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TGT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.00 for OVID. TGT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TGT trades at a forward P/E of 18.59, a P/B of 5.69, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a P/B of 6.31, for OVID. TGT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TGT is currently priced at a -5.37% to its one-year price target of 136.21. Comparatively, OVID is -59% relative to its price target of 12.00. This suggests that OVID is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TGT has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 0.82 for OVID. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OVID.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) beats Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OVID is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OVID is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, OVID is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OVID has better sentiment signals based on short interest.