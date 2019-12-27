Comparing Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) and Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) shares are up more than 1056.76% this year and recently increased 6.60% or $0.53 to settle at $8.56. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK), on the other hand, is up 34.17% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $60.94 and has returned 0.74% during the past week.

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, SHAK is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, SHAK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.84% for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK). SSI’s ROI is -14.90% while SHAK has a ROI of 9.30%. The interpretation is that SHAK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SSI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.80. Comparatively, SHAK’s free cash flow per share was +1.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, SSI’s free cash flow was -1.41% while SHAK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SHAK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SSI has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.00 for SHAK. This means that SSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SSI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.23 versus a D/E of 0.02 for SHAK. SSI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SSI trades at a P/B of 1.51, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 98.77, a P/B of 6.70, and a P/S of 4.06 for SHAK. SSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SSI is currently priced at a 756% to its one-year price target of 1.00. Comparatively, SHAK is -19.67% relative to its price target of 75.86. This suggests that SHAK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SSI has a beta of 1.81 and SHAK’s beta is 1.11. SHAK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SSI has a short ratio of 2.05 compared to a short interest of 3.38 for SHAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SSI.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) beats Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHAK higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SHAK is more undervalued relative to its price target.