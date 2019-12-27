Comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares are up more than 119.26% this year and recently increased 1.05% or $0.4 to settle at $38.59. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is up 60.35% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $272.50 and has returned 0.35% during the past week.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) are the two most active stocks in the Shipping industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, SPGI is expected to grow at a 10.10% annual rate. All else equal, SPGI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 50.32% for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). STNG’s ROI is 0.20% while SPGI has a ROI of 52.00%. The interpretation is that SPGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than STNG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. STNG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.14. Comparatively, SPGI’s free cash flow per share was +2.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, STNG’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SPGI converted 9.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SPGI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. STNG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.10 for SPGI. This means that SPGI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. STNG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.60 versus a D/E of 10.59 for SPGI. SPGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

STNG trades at a forward P/E of 10.69, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 3.50, compared to a forward P/E of 26.16, a P/B of 193.26, and a P/S of 10.28 for SPGI. STNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STNG is currently priced at a -3.96% to its one-year price target of 40.18. Comparatively, SPGI is -4.95% relative to its price target of 286.69. This suggests that SPGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. STNG has a beta of 1.10 and SPGI’s beta is 1.05. SPGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. STNG has a short ratio of 3.02 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for SPGI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SPGI.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) beats Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SPGI has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, STNG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SPGI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SPGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.