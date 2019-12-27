Comparing Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares are up more than 29.50% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $0.48 to settle at $59.49. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), on the other hand, is down -72.09% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.51 and has returned 9.11% during the past week.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RIO to grow earnings at a -7.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. RIO has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 10.10 for HEPA. This means that HEPA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RIO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.02 for HEPA. RIO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RIO trades at a forward P/E of 10.38, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 2.44, compared to a P/B of 1.31, for HEPA. RIO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RIO is currently priced at a 5.44% to its one-year price target of 56.42. Comparatively, HEPA is -47.52% relative to its price target of 10.50. This suggests that HEPA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. RIO has a beta of 0.94 and HEPA’s beta is 1.48. RIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RIO has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 0.40 for HEPA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HEPA.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) beats Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. HEPA generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HEPA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HEPA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HEPA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.