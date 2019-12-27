Comparing Qudian Inc. (QD) and Constellium SE (CSTM)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares are up more than 10.72% this year and recently increased 2.59% or $0.12 to settle at $4.75. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), on the other hand, is up 97.71% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $13.82 and has returned -1.78% during the past week.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect QD to grow earnings at a 5.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.36% for Constellium SE (CSTM). QD’s ROI is 16.80% while CSTM has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that CSTM’s business generates a higher return on investment than QD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, QD’s free cash flow was 0% while CSTM converted 0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CSTM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. QD has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 1.10 for CSTM. This means that QD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

QD trades at a forward P/E of 2.05, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a forward P/E of 13.28, and a P/S of 0.29 for CSTM. QD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. QD is currently priced at a -38.47% to its one-year price target of 7.72. Comparatively, CSTM is -12.75% relative to its price target of 15.84. This suggests that QD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. QD has a short ratio of 3.79 compared to a short interest of 1.27 for CSTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSTM.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) beats Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSTM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CSTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CSTM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.