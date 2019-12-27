Comparing Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) shares are down more than -24.69% this year and recently increased 8.44% or $0.19 to settle at $2.44. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), on the other hand, is up 90.50% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $91.02 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CPRT is expected to grow at a 22.30% annual rate. All else equal, CPRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 40.72% for Copart, Inc. (CPRT). PTI’s ROI is -55.30% while CPRT has a ROI of 27.70%. The interpretation is that CPRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, CPRT’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTI’s free cash flow was -0.36% while CPRT converted 3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PTI has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 2.30 for CPRT. This means that PTI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PTI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.21 for CPRT. CPRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PTI trades at a P/B of 1.78, and a P/S of 26.85, compared to a forward P/E of 29.33, a P/B of 10.93, and a P/S of 9.77 for CPRT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PTI is currently priced at a -59.33% to its one-year price target of 6.00. Comparatively, CPRT is -2.94% relative to its price target of 93.78. This suggests that PTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PTI has a beta of 0.20 and CPRT’s beta is 0.79. PTI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PTI has a short ratio of 0.65 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for CPRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PTI.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) beats Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTI higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.