Comparing NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) and Appian Corporation (APPN)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) shares are up more than 115.95% this year and recently increased 2.03% or $0.17 to settle at $8.53. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), on the other hand, is up 44.37% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $38.56 and has returned -3.94% during the past week.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, APPN’s free cash flow per share was -0.28.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NG has a current ratio of 51.50 compared to 2.10 for APPN. This means that NG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.71 versus a D/E of 0.03 for APPN. NG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NG trades at a P/B of 19.39, compared to a P/B of 16.55, and a P/S of 10.01 for APPN. NG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. NG is currently priced at a 17.66% to its one-year price target of 7.25. Comparatively, APPN is -7.82% relative to its price target of 41.83. This suggests that APPN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NG has a short ratio of 9.07 compared to a short interest of 11.81 for APPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NG.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) beats Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NG generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. Finally, NG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.