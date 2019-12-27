Comparing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares are up more than 27.10% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.03 to settle at $15.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), on the other hand, is up 67.06% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $73.09 and has returned 2.44% during the past week.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HBAN to grow earnings at a 5.19% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AAXN is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, AAXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.27% for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN). HBAN’s ROI is 14.70% while AAXN has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that HBAN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AAXN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HBAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, AAXN’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, HBAN’s free cash flow was 1.57% while AAXN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HBAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 0.00 for AAXN. HBAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HBAN trades at a forward P/E of 11.43, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 3.69, compared to a forward P/E of 57.24, a P/B of 8.54, and a P/S of 9.04 for AAXN. HBAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HBAN is currently priced at a -1.05% to its one-year price target of 15.31. Comparatively, AAXN is -4.33% relative to its price target of 76.40. This suggests that AAXN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HBAN has a beta of 1.47 and AAXN’s beta is 0.76. AAXN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HBAN has a short ratio of 3.23 compared to a short interest of 11.64 for AAXN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HBAN.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AAXN is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HBAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AAXN is more undervalued relative to its price target.