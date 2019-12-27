Comparing Griffon Corporation (GFF) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) shares are up more than 104.59% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $0.26 to settle at $21.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), on the other hand, is up 17.88% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $21.23 and has returned 0.09% during the past week.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) are the two most active stocks in the General Building Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GFF to grow earnings at a 20.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VSH is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, GFF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.59% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH). GFF’s ROI is 6.90% while VSH has a ROI of 21.50%. The interpretation is that VSH’s business generates a higher return on investment than GFF’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GFF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.79. Comparatively, VSH’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, GFF’s free cash flow was 3.8% while VSH converted 1.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GFF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GFF has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 3.50 for VSH. This means that VSH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GFF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.31 versus a D/E of 0.33 for VSH. GFF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GFF trades at a forward P/E of 13.34, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 19.35, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 1.09 for VSH. GFF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GFF is currently priced at a -18.8% to its one-year price target of 26.33. Comparatively, VSH is 17.94% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that GFF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GFF has a beta of 2.11 and VSH’s beta is 1.56. VSH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GFF has a short ratio of 16.99 compared to a short interest of 10.88 for VSH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VSH.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) beats Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GFF is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GFF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GFF is more undervalued relative to its price target.