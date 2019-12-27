Comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (EDN)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares are up more than 51.92% this year and recently decreased -1.19% or -$0.68 to settle at $56.53. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN), on the other hand, is down -73.98% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $7.04 and has returned 22.65% during the past week.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect XRAY to grow earnings at a 13.23% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EDN is expected to grow at a 37.90% annual rate. All else equal, EDN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. XRAY’s ROI is -15.00% while EDN has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that EDN’s business generates a higher return on investment than XRAY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. XRAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.52. Comparatively, EDN’s free cash flow per share was -1.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, XRAY’s free cash flow was 2.9% while EDN converted -4.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XRAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. XRAY has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.90 for EDN. This means that XRAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XRAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.22 for EDN. XRAY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XRAY trades at a forward P/E of 20.67, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 3.20, compared to a forward P/E of 17.91, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 0.13 for EDN. XRAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. XRAY is currently priced at a -9.22% to its one-year price target of 62.27. Comparatively, EDN is -49.32% relative to its price target of 13.89. This suggests that EDN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XRAY has a beta of 0.95 and EDN’s beta is 0.90. EDN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. XRAY has a short ratio of 3.59 compared to a short interest of 0.83 for EDN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EDN.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EDN has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EDN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EDN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EDN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.