Comparing Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares are up more than 29.43% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.56 to settle at $140.60. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), on the other hand, is down -26.11% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.75 and has returned -14.35% during the past week.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) and Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CCI to grow earnings at a 21.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HIIQ is expected to grow at a 10.38% annual rate. All else equal, CCI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.79% for Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ). CCI’s ROI is 4.60% while HIIQ has a ROI of 16.80%. The interpretation is that HIIQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CCI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, HIIQ’s free cash flow per share was -0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCI’s free cash flow was -6.9% while HIIQ converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIIQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CCI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.58 versus a D/E of 2.03 for HIIQ. HIIQ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CCI trades at a forward P/E of 58.00, a P/B of 5.17, and a P/S of 10.02, compared to a forward P/E of 4.04, a P/B of 2.83, and a P/S of 0.89 for HIIQ. CCI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CCI is currently priced at a -1.03% to its one-year price target of 142.07. Comparatively, HIIQ is -63.85% relative to its price target of 54.63. This suggests that HIIQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CCI has a beta of 0.26 and HIIQ’s beta is 1.35. CCI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CCI has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 11.49 for HIIQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCI.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) beats Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIIQ is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HIIQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HIIQ is more undervalued relative to its price target.