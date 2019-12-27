Comparing CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down more than -13.74% this year and recently increased 4.77% or $2.28 to settle at $50.03. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), on the other hand, is up 27.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $34.57 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CRWD to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TCOM is expected to grow at a 13.68% annual rate. All else equal, CRWD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. CRWD’s ROI is 28.30% while TCOM has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that CRWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than TCOM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CRWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, TCOM’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRWD’s free cash flow was 0% while TCOM converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRWD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CRWD has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.00 for TCOM. This means that CRWD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRWD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.57 for TCOM. TCOM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRWD trades at a P/B of 14.25, and a P/S of 25.08, compared to a forward P/E of 3.10, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 3.81 for TCOM. CRWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CRWD is currently priced at a -35.86% to its one-year price target of 78.00.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CRWD has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 3.11 for TCOM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRWD.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) beats Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CRWD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, CRWD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.