Comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares are down more than -55.35% this year and recently decreased -1.29% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.94. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), on the other hand, is down -28.89% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $6.30 and has returned 2.77% during the past week.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HMHC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, HMHC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.31% for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC). CHK’s ROI is 14.20% while HMHC has a ROI of -6.20%. The interpretation is that CHK’s business generates a higher return on investment than HMHC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CHK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, HMHC’s free cash flow per share was +3.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHK’s free cash flow was -3.24% while HMHC converted 29.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HMHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CHK has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for HMHC. This means that HMHC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.05 versus a D/E of 1.11 for HMHC. CHK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHK trades at a P/B of 0.52, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.56 for HMHC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CHK is currently priced at a -25.4% to its one-year price target of 1.26. Comparatively, HMHC is -16.78% relative to its price target of 7.57. This suggests that CHK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CHK has a beta of 2.37 and HMHC’s beta is 0.89. HMHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HMHC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.