Comparing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) shares are down more than -28.47% this year and recently decreased -3.71% or -$0.74 to settle at $19.22. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), on the other hand, is up 21.80% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $90.44 and has returned 0.25% during the past week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, WCN is expected to grow at a 5.57% annual rate. All else equal, WCN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 31.69% for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.27. Comparatively, WCN’s free cash flow per share was +0.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, CGC’s free cash flow was -0.22% while WCN converted 4.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WCN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CGC trades at a P/B of 3.64, compared to a forward P/E of 30.88, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 4.51 for WCN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CGC has a short ratio of 6.36 compared to a short interest of 2.78 for WCN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WCN.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) beats Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. WCN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, WCN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.