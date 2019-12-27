Comparing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS), on the other hand, is up 17.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.69 and has returned 7.89% during the past week.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, GSS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CTST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, GSS’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTST’s free cash flow was -0.11% while GSS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GSS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CTST trades at compared to a forward P/E of 10.11, a P/B of 3.58, and a P/S of 1.57 for GSS. CTST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CTST has a short ratio of 6.67 compared to a short interest of 16.92 for GSS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTST.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) beats Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CTST generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CTST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CTST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.