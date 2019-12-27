Comparing Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) shares are up more than 25.33% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.05 to settle at $12.52. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), on the other hand, is up 35.96% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.81 and has returned 2.92% during the past week.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, NPTN is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, NPTN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BRMK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, NPTN’s free cash flow per share was +0.14.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BRMK has a current ratio of 80.10 compared to 2.10 for NPTN. This means that BRMK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BRMK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.32 for NPTN. NPTN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BRMK trades at a forward P/E of 10.43, a P/B of 1.59, and a P/S of 33.08, compared to a forward P/E of 43.83, a P/B of 2.80, and a P/S of 1.22 for NPTN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BRMK is currently priced at a 0.16% to its one-year price target of 12.50. Comparatively, NPTN is 4.51% relative to its price target of 8.43. This suggests that BRMK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BRMK has a short ratio of 0.12 compared to a short interest of 1.66 for NPTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRMK.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) beats NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BRMK generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BRMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BRMK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BRMK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.