Comparing Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) and Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares are up more than 43.25% this year and recently increased 0.18% or $0.33 to settle at $184.24. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL), on the other hand, is up 9.86% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $39.00 and has returned 2.52% during the past week.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has an EBITDA margin of 11.85%. This suggests that ADSK underlying business is more profitable ADSK’s ROI is -4.20% while BILL has a ROI of 9.40%. The interpretation is that BILL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADSK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ADSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.20. Comparatively, BILL’s free cash flow per share was -0.08.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ADSK has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.10 for BILL. This means that BILL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ADSK trades at a forward P/E of 41.61, and a P/S of 13.09, compared to a P/S of 23.23 for BILL. ADSK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ADSK is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 194.35.

Summary

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) beats Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on a total of 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks. BILL is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BILL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.