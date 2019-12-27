Comparing Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (ASRT) and WestRock Company (WRK)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares are down more than -62.60% this year and recently increased 22.73% or $0.25 to settle at $1.35. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), on the other hand, is up 13.80% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $42.97 and has returned 1.97% during the past week.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ASRT to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WRK is expected to grow at a -1.40% annual rate. All else equal, ASRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 16.88% for WestRock Company (WRK). ASRT’s ROI is 13.30% while WRK has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that ASRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than WRK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ASRT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, WRK’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, ASRT’s free cash flow was -0% while WRK converted 2.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ASRT has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.40 for WRK. This means that WRK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ASRT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.47 versus a D/E of 0.86 for WRK. ASRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ASRT trades at a forward P/E of 1.85, a P/B of 0.39, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 11.95, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 0.60 for WRK. ASRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ASRT is currently priced at a -57.41% to its one-year price target of 3.17. Comparatively, WRK is -6.87% relative to its price target of 46.14. This suggests that ASRT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ASRT has a beta of 1.92 and WRK’s beta is 1.76. WRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ASRT has a short ratio of 5.40 compared to a short interest of 1.80 for WRK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRK.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) beats Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WRK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ASRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, WRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.