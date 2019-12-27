Comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) and Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares are up more than 439.37% this year and recently increased 3.76% or $2.43 to settle at $66.99. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), on the other hand, is up 26.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $20.83 and has returned -0.86% during the past week.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ARWR to grow earnings at a 7.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SBRA is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, ARWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 55.46% for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA). ARWR’s ROI is 24.90% while SBRA has a ROI of 2.30%. The interpretation is that ARWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBRA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ARWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, SBRA’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARWR’s free cash flow was 0% while SBRA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARWR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.79 for SBRA. SBRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ARWR trades at a P/B of 26.07, and a P/S of 42.35, compared to a forward P/E of 24.56, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 6.50 for SBRA. ARWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ARWR is currently priced at a 0.63% to its one-year price target of 66.57. Comparatively, SBRA is -6.3% relative to its price target of 22.23. This suggests that SBRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ARWR has a beta of 1.99 and SBRA’s beta is 0.78. SBRA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ARWR has a short ratio of 6.25 compared to a short interest of 2.73 for SBRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SBRA.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) beats Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARWR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.