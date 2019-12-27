Comparing ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares are up more than 625.27% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.04 to settle at $20.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), on the other hand, is down -56.51% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.85 and has returned -1.23% during the past week.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ARQL to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. ARQL’s ROI is -14.60% while PBYI has a ROI of -55.70%. The interpretation is that ARQL’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBYI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ARQL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, PBYI’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARQL’s free cash flow was -0.04% while PBYI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBYI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ARQL has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 1.70 for PBYI. This means that ARQL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARQL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 5.48 for PBYI. PBYI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARQL trades at a P/B of 15.82, and a P/S of 510.33, compared to a P/B of 20.11, and a P/S of 1.29 for PBYI. ARQL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ARQL is currently priced at a 13.18% to its one-year price target of 17.75. Comparatively, PBYI is -27.04% relative to its price target of 12.13. This suggests that PBYI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ARQL has a beta of 2.38 and PBYI’s beta is 1.64. PBYI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ARQL has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 3.87 for PBYI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBYI.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) beats Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARQL is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.