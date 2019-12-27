Comparing AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares are up more than 75.14% this year and recently increased 0.78% or $0.17 to settle at $21.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), on the other hand, is down -21.69% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $1.48 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AU to grow earnings at a 34.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AU’s ROI is 4.20% while EYPT has a ROI of -44.50%. The interpretation is that AU’s business generates a higher return on investment than EYPT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.35. Comparatively, EYPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, AU’s free cash flow was 87.8% while EYPT converted -0.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AU has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 4.50 for EYPT. This means that EYPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 2.94 for EYPT. EYPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AU trades at a forward P/E of 10.47, a P/B of 3.34, and a P/S of 2.46, compared to a P/B of 9.87, and a P/S of 11.16 for EYPT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AU is currently priced at a -9.14% to its one-year price target of 24.19. Comparatively, EYPT is -65.82% relative to its price target of 4.33. This suggests that EYPT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AU has a beta of -0.97 and EYPT’s beta is 1.61. AU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AU has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 14.67 for EYPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AU.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AU is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, AU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.