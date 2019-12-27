Comparing Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) shares are down more than -40.31% this year and recently increased 5.53% or $0.01 to settle at $0.23. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), on the other hand, is up 34.38% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $152.52 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ATNM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, SPOT’s free cash flow per share was +0.33.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ATNM has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 0.80 for SPOT. This means that ATNM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ATNM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.03 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SPOT. ATNM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ATNM trades at a P/B of 3.85, compared to a P/B of 12.70, and a P/S of 3.92 for SPOT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ATNM is currently priced at a -92.74% to its one-year price target of 3.17. Comparatively, SPOT is -8.58% relative to its price target of 166.84. This suggests that ATNM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ATNM has a short ratio of 1.18 compared to a short interest of 3.35 for SPOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ATNM.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) beats Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ATNM higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ATNM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ATNM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ATNM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.