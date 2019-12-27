Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Go Head-to-head

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares are up more than 62.10% this year and recently increased 2.31% or $0.08 to settle at $3.55. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), on the other hand, is down -46.15% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.27 and has returned 7.56% during the past week.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SID to grow earnings at a 22.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RFP is expected to grow at a 0.21% annual rate. All else equal, SID’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.9% for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP). SID’s ROI is 17.80% while RFP has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that SID’s business generates a higher return on investment than RFP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SID’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.77. Comparatively, RFP’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SID’s free cash flow was 17% while RFP converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SID is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SID has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.50 for RFP. This means that RFP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SID’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.36 versus a D/E of 0.27 for RFP. SID is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SID trades at a forward P/E of 8.92, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 5.50, a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.12 for RFP. SID is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SID is currently priced at a 17.94% to its one-year price target of 3.01. Comparatively, RFP is -2.51% relative to its price target of 4.38. This suggests that RFP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SID has a beta of 1.97 and RFP’s beta is 1.64. RFP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SID has a short ratio of 2.04 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for RFP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SID.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RFP is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RFP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RFP is more undervalued relative to its price target.