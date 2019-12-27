Choosing Between Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares are up more than 68.33% this year and recently decreased -0.75% or -$0.47 to settle at $62.23. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), on the other hand, is down -83.77% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.48 and has returned 8.82% during the past week.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are the two most active stocks in the Data Storage Devices industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WDC to grow earnings at a -13.80% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has an EBITDA margin of 7.35%. This suggests that WDC underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WDC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, EARS’s free cash flow per share was -1.20.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WDC has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 3.50 for EARS. This means that EARS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WDC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EARS. WDC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WDC trades at a forward P/E of 9.72, a P/B of 1.93, and a P/S of 1.18, compared to a P/B of 0.35, for EARS. WDC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WDC is currently priced at a -1.86% to its one-year price target of 63.41. Comparatively, EARS is -89.67% relative to its price target of 14.33. This suggests that EARS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WDC has a beta of 1.84 and EARS’s beta is -0.11. EARS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WDC has a short ratio of 2.55 compared to a short interest of 0.04 for EARS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EARS.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) beats Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on a total of 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. EARS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EARS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EARS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EARS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.