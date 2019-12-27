Choosing Between Uxin Limited (UXIN) and United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares are down more than -51.23% this year and recently decreased -1.66% or -$0.04 to settle at $2.37. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), on the other hand, is up 44.97% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $31.11 and has returned 1.83% during the past week.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, UCBI is expected to grow at a 1.00% annual rate. All else equal, UCBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 59.78% for United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI). UXIN’s ROI is -55.00% while UCBI has a ROI of 22.00%. The interpretation is that UCBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than UXIN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, UXIN’s free cash flow was 0% while UCBI converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UCBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UXIN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.44 versus a D/E of 0.15 for UCBI. UXIN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UXIN trades at a P/B of 3.25, and a P/S of 2.03, compared to a forward P/E of 13.57, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 4.48 for UCBI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UXIN is currently priced at a -32.09% to its one-year price target of 3.49. Comparatively, UCBI is -4.89% relative to its price target of 32.71. This suggests that UXIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UXIN has a short ratio of 8.59 compared to a short interest of 4.24 for UCBI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UCBI.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) beats Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UCBI higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, UCBI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.