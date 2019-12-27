Choosing Between United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares are up more than 6.60% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.11 to settle at $89.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), on the other hand, is up 49.82% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $392.30 and has returned 3.08% during the past week.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect UAL to grow earnings at a 14.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LMT is expected to grow at a 13.55% annual rate. All else equal, UAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.96% for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). UAL’s ROI is 11.60% while LMT has a ROI of 41.90%. The interpretation is that LMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than UAL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.91. Comparatively, LMT’s free cash flow per share was +5.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, UAL’s free cash flow was 0.56% while LMT converted 2.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UAL has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.30 for LMT. This means that LMT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.28 versus a D/E of 3.48 for LMT. LMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UAL trades at a forward P/E of 6.97, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 16.17, a P/B of 28.43, and a P/S of 1.90 for LMT. UAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UAL is currently priced at a -18.99% to its one-year price target of 110.18. Comparatively, LMT is -2.9% relative to its price target of 404.00. This suggests that UAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UAL has a beta of 1.13 and LMT’s beta is 0.94. LMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. UAL has a short ratio of 6.69 compared to a short interest of 3.62 for LMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LMT.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) beats Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UAL is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UAL is more undervalued relative to its price target.