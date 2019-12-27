Choosing Between Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares are down more than -73.77% this year and recently decreased -2.70% or -$0.23 to settle at $8.28. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), on the other hand, is up 10.46% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $80.90 and has returned 1.28% during the past week.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TUP to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OMC is expected to grow at a 5.10% annual rate. All else equal, TUP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.04% for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). TUP’s ROI is 38.30% while OMC has a ROI of 22.40%. The interpretation is that TUP’s business generates a higher return on investment than OMC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TUP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.24. Comparatively, OMC’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, TUP’s free cash flow was -0.57% while OMC converted 0.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TUP has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.90 for OMC. This means that OMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TUP trades at a forward P/E of 3.11, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a forward P/E of 12.91, a P/B of 7.17, and a P/S of 1.18 for OMC. TUP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TUP is currently priced at a 7.95% to its one-year price target of 7.67. Comparatively, OMC is 1.71% relative to its price target of 79.54. This suggests that OMC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TUP has a beta of 0.89 and OMC’s beta is 0.70. OMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TUP has a short ratio of 3.93 compared to a short interest of 15.39 for OMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TUP.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) beats Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TUP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TUP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TUP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.