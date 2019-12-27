Choosing Between The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares are up more than 12.17% this year and recently increased 0.52% or $0.12 to settle at $23.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), on the other hand, is down -0.36% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $47.36 and has returned 0.72% during the past week.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) are the two most active stocks in the Advertising Agencies industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IPG to grow earnings at a 4.55% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BERY is expected to grow at a 13.10% annual rate. All else equal, BERY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.14% for Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY). IPG’s ROI is 12.20% while BERY has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that IPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than BERY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. IPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, BERY’s free cash flow per share was +3.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, IPG’s free cash flow was -0.84% while BERY converted 5.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BERY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. IPG has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for BERY. This means that BERY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.46 versus a D/E of 7.02 for BERY. BERY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IPG trades at a forward P/E of 11.66, a P/B of 3.63, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 10.37, a P/B of 3.87, and a P/S of 0.71 for BERY. IPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. IPG is currently priced at a -6.2% to its one-year price target of 24.67. Comparatively, BERY is -18.1% relative to its price target of 57.83. This suggests that BERY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. IPG has a beta of 1.11 and BERY’s beta is 1.28. IPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IPG has a short ratio of 7.06 compared to a short interest of 3.49 for BERY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BERY.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) beats The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BERY generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BERY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BERY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BERY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.