Choosing Between The Chemours Company (CC) and Cigna Corporation (CI)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares are down more than -34.76% this year and recently increased 0.05% or $0.01 to settle at $18.41. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is up 7.61% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $204.38 and has returned 3.12% during the past week.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CC to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CI is expected to grow at a 13.26% annual rate. All else equal, CI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.57% for Cigna Corporation (CI). CC’s ROI is 19.60% while CI has a ROI of 3.80%. The interpretation is that CC’s business generates a higher return on investment than CI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, CI’s free cash flow per share was +5.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, CC’s free cash flow was 1.77% while CI converted 4.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.97 versus a D/E of 0.87 for CI. CC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CC trades at a forward P/E of 5.68, a P/B of 3.60, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 11.00, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 0.59 for CI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CC is currently priced at a -24.02% to its one-year price target of 24.23. Comparatively, CI is -9.31% relative to its price target of 225.36. This suggests that CC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CC has a beta of 2.48 and CI’s beta is 0.75. CI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CC has a short ratio of 6.15 compared to a short interest of 2.50 for CI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CI.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) beats The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, CI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.