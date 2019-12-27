Choosing Between Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares are down more than -35.22% this year and recently decreased -0.87% or -$0.18 to settle at $20.58. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), on the other hand, is up 20.40% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $57.79 and has returned 4.09% during the past week.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) and WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) are the two most active stocks in the Jewelry Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SIG to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WCC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, SIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.28% for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC). SIG’s ROI is -32.10% while WCC has a ROI of 8.70%. The interpretation is that WCC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SIG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.12. Comparatively, WCC’s free cash flow per share was +2.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, SIG’s free cash flow was -1.78% while WCC converted 1.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SIG has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.30 for WCC. This means that WCC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.63 for WCC. SIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SIG trades at a forward P/E of 6.77, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a forward P/E of 10.57, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 0.29 for WCC. SIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SIG is currently priced at a 21.06% to its one-year price target of 17.00. Comparatively, WCC is 1.39% relative to its price target of 57.00. This suggests that WCC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SIG has a beta of 1.07 and WCC’s beta is 1.74. SIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SIG has a short ratio of 8.46 compared to a short interest of 3.59 for WCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WCC.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) beats Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WCC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, WCC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WCC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.