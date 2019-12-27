Choosing Between Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) and Meredith Corporation (MDP)

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), on the other hand, is down -35.21% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $33.65 and has returned -5.69% during the past week.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MDP is expected to grow at a 25.70% annual rate. All else equal, MDP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.47% for Meredith Corporation (MDP).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EYES’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, MDP’s free cash flow per share was -1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, EYES’s free cash flow was -0.09% while MDP converted -2.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EYES is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EYES has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.10 for MDP. This means that EYES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EYES’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 3.17 for MDP. MDP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EYES trades at a P/B of 6.82, and a P/S of 20.52, compared to a forward P/E of 4.92, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 0.50 for MDP. EYES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. EYES is currently priced at a -66.67% to its one-year price target of 2.25. Comparatively, MDP is -11.45% relative to its price target of 38.00. This suggests that EYES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. EYES has a beta of 2.25 and MDP’s beta is 1.12. MDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EYES has a short ratio of 22.85 compared to a short interest of 10.79 for MDP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDP.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) beats Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, MDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MDP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.