Choosing Between Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are up more than 11.61% this year and recently decreased -1.61% or -$0.47 to settle at $28.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW), on the other hand, is up 15.74% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $85.14 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PTON to grow earnings at a -6.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LW is expected to grow at a 7.40% annual rate. All else equal, LW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 22.34% for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW). PTON’s ROI is 37.60% while LW has a ROI of 22.90%. The interpretation is that PTON’s business generates a higher return on investment than LW’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PTON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, LW’s free cash flow per share was +1.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTON’s free cash flow was -0.07% while LW converted 4.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PTON has a current ratio of 5.30 compared to 1.70 for LW. This means that PTON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PTON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 24.34 for LW. LW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PTON trades at a P/B of 5.10, and a P/S of 8.33, compared to a forward P/E of 23.14, a P/B of 135.14, and a P/S of 3.25 for LW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PTON is currently priced at a -16.35% to its one-year price target of 34.37. Comparatively, LW is -0.8% relative to its price target of 85.83. This suggests that PTON is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PTON has a short ratio of 4.55 compared to a short interest of 5.81 for LW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PTON.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) beats Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTON generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PTON is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PTON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.