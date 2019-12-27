Choosing Between Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares are down more than -67.39% this year and recently increased 1.97% or $0.18 to settle at $9.34. Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), on the other hand, is up 16.44% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $21.74 and has returned 0.18% during the past week.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, SNDR is expected to grow at a 0.39% annual rate. All else equal, SNDR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.08% for Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR). BTU’s ROI is 13.90% while SNDR has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that BTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNDR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BTU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.77. Comparatively, SNDR’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, BTU’s free cash flow was 3.39% while SNDR converted 0.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BTU has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.20 for SNDR. This means that SNDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BTU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 0.19 for SNDR. BTU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BTU trades at a P/B of 0.32, and a P/S of 0.19, compared to a forward P/E of 16.41, a P/B of 1.76, and a P/S of 0.78 for SNDR. BTU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BTU is currently priced at a -35.59% to its one-year price target of 14.50. Comparatively, SNDR is -14.48% relative to its price target of 25.42. This suggests that BTU is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BTU has a short ratio of 4.02 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for SNDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) beats Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTU is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BTU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BTU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.