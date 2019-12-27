Choosing Between Olin Corporation (OLN) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares are down more than -12.73% this year and recently decreased -0.57% or -$0.1 to settle at $17.55. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), on the other hand, is down -12.46% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $5.20 and has returned -3.35% during the past week.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect OLN to grow earnings at a 10.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PEI is expected to grow at a 1.00% annual rate. All else equal, OLN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.47% for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). OLN’s ROI is 9.40% while PEI has a ROI of -4.20%. The interpretation is that OLN’s business generates a higher return on investment than PEI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. OLN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, PEI’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, OLN’s free cash flow was 0.94% while PEI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OLN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OLN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.25 versus a D/E of 3.64 for PEI. PEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

OLN trades at a forward P/E of 25.40, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.44, compared to a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.16 for PEI. OLN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OLN is currently priced at a -19.09% to its one-year price target of 21.69. Comparatively, PEI is 4% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that OLN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. OLN has a beta of 1.53 and PEI’s beta is 1.21. PEI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. OLN has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 29.26 for PEI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OLN.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OLN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. OLN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OLN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.