Choosing Between Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares are up more than 57.70% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.05 to settle at $18.05. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), on the other hand, is down -4.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $53.61 and has returned 1.25% during the past week.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NUAN to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TAP is expected to grow at a -6.53% annual rate. All else equal, NUAN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.39% for Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP). NUAN’s ROI is 5.40% while TAP has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that TAP’s business generates a higher return on investment than NUAN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NUAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, TAP’s free cash flow per share was +0.88. On a percent-of-sales basis, NUAN’s free cash flow was 4.98% while TAP converted 1.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NUAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NUAN has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.60 for TAP. This means that NUAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NUAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 0.70 for TAP. NUAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NUAN trades at a forward P/E of 19.62, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 2.79, compared to a forward P/E of 13.47, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.09 for TAP. NUAN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NUAN is currently priced at a -9.75% to its one-year price target of 20.00. Comparatively, TAP is -3.04% relative to its price target of 55.29. This suggests that NUAN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NUAN has a beta of 0.96 and TAP’s beta is 0.75. TAP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NUAN has a short ratio of 3.59 compared to a short interest of 6.26 for TAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NUAN.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) beats Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TAP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,