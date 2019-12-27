Choosing Between Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) and Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares are up more than 61.10% this year and recently decreased -0.21% or -$0.03 to settle at $13.97. Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN), on the other hand, is down -68.50% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $2.12 and has returned 5.47% during the past week.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) has an EBITDA margin of 5.38%. This suggests that IRWD underlying business is more profitable IRWD’s ROI is -109.80% while SFUN has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that SFUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than IRWD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IRWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, SFUN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, IRWD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while SFUN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IRWD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. IRWD has a current ratio of 4.90 compared to 1.20 for SFUN. This means that IRWD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

IRWD trades at a forward P/E of 22.25, and a P/S of 5.01, compared to a forward P/E of 15.14, a P/B of 0.25, and a P/S of 0.77 for SFUN. IRWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IRWD is currently priced at a -1.96% to its one-year price target of 14.25. Comparatively, SFUN is -73.5% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that SFUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. IRWD has a beta of 1.89 and SFUN’s beta is 1.01. SFUN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IRWD has a short ratio of 18.03 compared to a short interest of 7.02 for SFUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SFUN.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) beats Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IRWD is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.