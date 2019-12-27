Choosing Between Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares are up more than 39.62% this year and recently decreased -2.89% or -$2.64 to settle at $88.79. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is down -28.83% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $41.22 and has returned 1.98% during the past week.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect INCY to grow earnings at a 49.43% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAVE is expected to grow at a 9.78% annual rate. All else equal, INCY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.12% for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE). INCY’s ROI is 6.30% while SAVE has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that INCY’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAVE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. INCY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.32. Comparatively, SAVE’s free cash flow per share was -0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, INCY’s free cash flow was 15.1% while SAVE converted -1.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INCY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. INCY has a current ratio of 5.00 compared to 1.30 for SAVE. This means that INCY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INCY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.02 versus a D/E of 0.99 for SAVE. SAVE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INCY trades at a forward P/E of 28.83, a P/B of 7.88, and a P/S of 9.18, compared to a forward P/E of 8.53, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 0.76 for SAVE. INCY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. INCY is currently priced at a -6.54% to its one-year price target of 95.00. Comparatively, SAVE is -10.53% relative to its price target of 46.07. This suggests that SAVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INCY has a beta of 0.97 and SAVE’s beta is 0.37. SAVE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INCY has a short ratio of 3.73 compared to a short interest of 5.14 for SAVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INCY.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) beats Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INCY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, INCY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.